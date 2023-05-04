Khanyi Mbau, Zim Boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga Split?

By A Correspondent- South African actress and reality television star Khanyi Mbau has broken up with her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, according to reports.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzi have been in the spotlight for their lavish lifestyle and dramatic relationship.

The couple met in 2016 at a campaign meeting and started dating in 2019. They went public with their relationship in February 2021 when Khanyi posted a picture of herself in Kudzi’s car on Instagram.

The couple have been living a luxurious life in Dubai, where they have been spoiling each other with expensive gifts, such as cars, diamonds and designer clothes. Khanyi even tattooed Kudzi’s name on her thigh, and he tattooed hers on his chest.

The couple made headlines in August 2021 when Khanyi left Kudzi in Dubai without telling him and flew back to South Africa.

Kudzi claimed she was missing and pleaded with her to return on social media. He later apologised for the reason she left and said he still loved her.

An anonymous Instagram user sent a DM to Maphephandaba, revealing that the relationship between the two lovebirds has finally crashed. The source said:

“It looks like Khanyi and Kudzi have broken up, and Madam is keeping it on the low. Kudzi is back on the streets living his best life without her. Rumour says she blocked him and moved back to SA hustling, and the lifestyle is not even there.

“Check Khanyi’s bio. She even deleted the Zimbabwean flag but kept the Dubai flag still lol. But a close source told me they are done done, and Kudzi is back doing hookups.”

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are yet to react to the allegations that they have gone their separate ways.

