A private land development company, Arosume Property Development (Pvt) Ltd, has said that the stands totalling 213 794 square metres in Carrick Creagh and listed in divorce papers as belonging to cde Bona Mugabe or..1/3
..Simba Chikore, or both, have had their title deeds cancelled & have reverted to State land.The company said the Carrick Creagh stands listed by Chikore in his response to Ms Mugabe's divorce petition had belonged to 3 companies, with Ms Mugabe listed as a director in 2,..2/3
..but these title deeds were cancelled at the beginning of February and the land reverted to State ownership and were not available for distribution to either party in any divorce settlement.3/3
