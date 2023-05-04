Maid Poisons Employer

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A woman in Glen Norah is thanking the heavens for her keen sense of smell after it saved her from drinking a lethal concoction.

Her 18-year-old housemaid, Nyaradzo Gosha, had laced her drink with poison in a fit of anger after being denied permission to meet her sister.

The police have arrested and charged Gosha with the attempted murder of her employer, Konai Muzhangiri, who is 37 years old.

Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, the Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest and shared the circumstances of the case with H-Metro.

According to Dzvova, the complainant had instructed her 5-year-old daughter to prepare a glass of Mazoe Orange Crush for her on April 28 at around 7 pm.

Upon receiving the drink, the complainant detected a pungent odour emanating from it, which raised a red flag. She questioned Gosha about the odour, and she confessed to adding rat poison, baking yeast, jungle oats, and Fenu Greek seeds to the 2-litre drink.

Gosha’s motive was to eliminate her employer since she had denied her the opportunity to go out before her sister’s arrival to pick her up.

“Circumstances were that the accused is the complainant’s housemaid. On April 28, at around 1900 hours, the complainant asked her 5-year-old daughter to prepare a Mazoe Orange crush drink for her. She filled the glass with undiluted Mazoe and gave it to the complainant. Complainant sensed a poisonous smell from the Mazoe drink. She asked the accused person where the smell was coming from and accused confessed that she had added rat poison, baking yeast, jungle oats, and Fenu greek seeds into the 2-litre Mazoe drink. The accused person was reported to have told complainant that she had done this in order to get rid of her since she was refusing to give her a chance to go out before the arrival of her sister who was coming to collect her,” Ass-Insp Dzvova told H-Metro.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...