Mob Urinates On Robbers

By A Correspondent- An angry mob urinatǝd on three robbers, whose luck ran out when a car they had stolen crashed into a kombi, at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza on Wednesday evening.

Four suspected robbers pounced on a man, who was closing his shop at the end of business, before speeding off in his car with his wife, who was in the vehicle.

The car then rammed into a commuter omnibus.

One witness said: “The guy was closing for the day when the robbers pounced on him as he was getting into his car.

They pushed him out of the car and fled away with the car and the day’s takings.

“He screamed and some Good Samaritans made efforts to chase after the car, with some even throwing stones.

“Then, there was someone who gave chase with his car before the car (which the robbers had stolen) rammed into a kombi and another vehicle close to Chigovanyika Shops and overturned.”

Three robbers were seriously injured while the fourth one made off with the bag, which had cash.

“The wife was not seriously injured.

“Police came and took them but vanhu vanga vachingovarova zvakadaro, vamwe vachivaitira weti.

“One of the suspected robbers is one Madzibaba Levy, ane sowe in St Mary’s.”

Another witness said:

“The owner plies his trade at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre and, on this day, he was logging off for the day when the suspects jumped into his car.

“They sped towards Chigovanyika Shopping Centre and during their escape the driver lost control before the car overturned.”

A third witness said.

“Team iri rakangopinda mumota fast and he was screaming seeking help. So they drove towards a curve and the one who was driving rammed into an oncoming car.

“The car then overturned before landing on its roof.

When we got to the scene, one of the suspected robbers had escaped from the scene.”

The witnesses added: “These guys were four and one escaped. The owner of the car was injured after the accident.”

— HMetro

