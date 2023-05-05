Zanu PF Dangles Title Deeds To Over 1.3m

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF is dangling title deeds to almost 1,3 million people before this year’s harmonised elections in what analysts say is a desperate campaign gimmick.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told NewsDay yesterday that they want to shut the door on land barons.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently issued 265 deeds of grant to Epworth residents, a year after making the promise.

“We now have a system that creates title deeds. We are targeting to issue a prospective 1,3 million title deeds before elections. The houses have been built by developers and owners of the properties and they have been physically identified,” Mutsvangwa said.

“What is only left with is the regulatory framework which is the most painstaking process because we can’t make a mistake with a title deed because it is a document which can be passed from a generation to a generation and people can now apply for loans at the banks because of the title deeds.

“Issuing the title deeds to the Zimbabweans is a blow to the land barons because they are the ones who were causing confusion in the parcelling of land and causing evictions.”

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya cast doubt on Zanu-PF delivering on the promise.

“We have seen these promises before elections,” Ngwenya said.

“However, as long as the surveying, boundaries are done and properties don’t violate environmental and other development laws, it can be done if they are genuine.”

Zanu-PF has been accused of making empty promises towards elections.

