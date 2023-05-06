Harare Woman Robbed

By A Correspondent- A Harare woman who boarded a private vehicle at BP Service Station in Mutare got robbed of US$3 220, a cellphone and clothes by armed robbers who had offered her a ride.

The five suspects, including a woman, dumped the victim, Ms Diana Pamire, in a bush near Nyazura before driving off.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened at around 8:30am.

Pamire (30) boarded a silver Honda CRV at BP Service Station intending to go to Harare. She had a purse and a bag which contained cash, clothes and other belongings. In the vehicle were four unknown male adults and a woman.

“Pamire seated at the back seat and upon approaching Bridge Store in Nyazura, one of the accused who was seated next to her ordered her to surrender her purse which contained, among other things, a cellphone and US$220. Out of fear she complied.

“The driver turned off the main road and drove for about 200 metres in a dust road and stopped. The accused persons pushed the lady out of the car and left her stranded in the bush.

“They drove away with the bags containing a total of US$3 220 and clothes. Pamire reported the matter to Nyazura police. No arrests were made and nothing has been recovered,” said Inspector Muzondo.

