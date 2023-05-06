Knife Wielding Duo Steal From 82yr Old

By A Correspondent- Two male adults who were wielding knives and a pair of pliers pounced on a Nyanga family, threatened an 82-year-old woman with unspecified action and vanished with US$160.

The incident happened in Sarutani Village under Chief Hata’s area on April 17 at around 8pm.

“The two suspects who were armed with a knife and pliers entered into Mrs Taurai Mushayi’s room as she was sleeping. She was alone. One of the suspects grabbed her by the neck and ordered her to keep quiet.

“They gagged her mouth with a cloth while the other suspect ransacked the house. They took USD160 then disappeared into the darkness,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

