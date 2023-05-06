Zimbo Man Murdered At Limpopo Bridge

By A Correspondent- Beitbridge border security officials are investigating another case of murder after a Zimbabwean man known only as Welly, was killed at the Old Limpopo Bridge on Thursday morning on the South African side by another Zimbabwean known only as Tinashe, who then fled.

The motive behind the murder is yet unknown.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said the Zimbabwean police had been formally informed of the killing by the South Africans.

“The matter is being investigated by our South African counterparts since it occurred on their side of the border. However, the South African police came to the border post and informed us that they had a murder case of a Zimbabwean national who is only known as Welly who was murdered at the Old Limpopo Bridge.

“The deceased is said to have been murdered by another Zimbabwean national only known as Tinashe”.

