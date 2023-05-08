A senior photojournalist with H-Metro, Takawira Dapi was on Wednesday evening robbed of his cash and valuables at gunpoint.

Dapi told H-Metro that he boarded a Mercedes Benz along Charter Road on his way home to Glen Norah. Dapi said:

I just left Herald House around 11 PM going to where I normally get my transport along Charter Road.

When I got there, I saw some private cars which were loading but there was no car going to Glen Norah.

Within minutes, a Mercedes Benz arrived calling for Glen Norah passengers and it was being loaded by touts.

Immediately after I got in, someone entered using the other door.

There were now four of us and the car left.

On our way, after the flyover, as we were approaching ZBC, the passenger in the front seat suddenly pointed a gun at me. He demanded money by force.

He also ordered me to look downwards before the other ‘passenger,’ who was sitting next to me, forced me to lie down.

They asked if I had seen them and they also asked me the type of their car but I had to think quickly.

I lied that it was a Toyota Wish and that I didn’t see the number plates, they asked my name and I told them.

We moved to a place where there was no noise, the car stopped, and they searched everywhere and took everything, except my BP tablets, and glasses.

One of the guys ordered me out of the car, I was then dropped at St Mary’s School in Mbare.

I was then accompanied by a Good Samaritan in Mbare where I met a female dancehall artist Ninja Lispy who took me to Star FM.

I lost my phone and cash to these thieves.