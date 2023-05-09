Man On The Run After Killing Colleague

BIKITA–A Chivi bricklayer is on the run after allegedly killing a younger workmate who challenged his seniority by striking him with a burning log on the head thrice.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

Lawrence Njiva (33) from Chief Madamombe’s area in Chivi allegedly struck Coolwe Mazamba (29) from Chief Siyabuwa’s area in Binga on the head, and the former fell facedown into a fire.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 2 am at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita.

Circumstances are that the two and Alex Dera (30) from Madzivire Village, Chief Bota in Zaka, were employed as bricklayers by Msipa Construction for a construction project at Nyika Growth Point.

The trio went on a drinking spree around 10 am and returned to their camp around 2 am where they sat around a fire… Masvingo Mirror

