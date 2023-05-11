Buried Infant’s Corpse Missing

By A Correspondent- The body of a Chisumbanje infant, buried in February, has gone missing after the grave was dug up, police have said.

The 12-month-old baby was buried at Musaonyerwa Village in Chisumbanje.

National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said:

“Police in Chisumbanje are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of violating a grave in which a dug out grave was found.

“The violated grave was that of a 12-month-old infant who died on February 7, 2023.

“The missing corpse has not yet been found.”

Meanwhile, police in Sun Yet Sen, Kezi, are investigating a suspected murder case.

“A suspected mental patient, Danisa Ncube, 37, became violent and hit Kelvin Ncube, 54, with a log, several times on the head,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

Danisa Ncube was later on assaulted by villagers with logs until he became unconscious.

“Kelvin Ncube and Danisa Ncube were admitted to a local hospital where they died.”

