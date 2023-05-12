Cop In Soup Over Maintenance

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo police officer has been charged with failing to pay child maintenance for his two-year-old child, demonstrating that no one is above the law.

Constable Kismet Murevazvivi (31), stationed at Mzilikazi Police Station, has a two-year-old child with Rachel Moyo (26). According to Moyo, Murevazvivi did not contribute financially to the child’s upkeep for the first two years of the child’s life.

Moyo took Murevazvivi to court to compel him to pay child maintenance. The court ordered Murevazvivi to pay $30,000 per month in maintenance.

However, Murevazvivi allegedly failed to make a single payment since February 2022, accumulating arrears of $90,000.

Moyo reported Murevazvivi to police for failing to pay court-ordered child maintenance. Police charged Murevazvivi with failure to pay maintenance, demonstrating that law enforcement applies equally to police officers.

Murevazvivi is set to appear in court to face the charge.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...