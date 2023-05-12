Late National Hero’s Son Hauled To Court Over Illegal Possession Of Ammunition

By A Correspondent- Chalington Tichaona Muchero, the 37-year-old son of late national hero Colonel Pride Muchero, appeared in court on charges of illegally possessing ammunition.

According to prosecutors, police detectives received a tip on May 8 that Muchero was selling firearms and ammunition. They followed up and arrested him at a car wash in Chitungwiza.

A search revealed a 9mm air gun with a live round, a knife, handcuffs, and baton inscribed with a police number in Muchero’s vehicle. Detectives also found a briefcase in the vehicle containing Muchero’s documents, his late father’s identification, and 77 live rounds of ammunition.

Muchero had been issued firearm certificates on June 27, 2022 to legally dispose of a 9mm pistol and shotgun. However, prosecutors allege he never actually disposed of the firearms or turned them over to authorities as required.

Muchero was found in illegal possession of the live ammunition and did not have valid certificates authorizing his possession of the ammunition.

Muchero was released on $50,000 bail and ordered to return to court on June 19. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

