Man On The Run After Brutally Killing Ex-wife

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The city of Bulawayo is in shock after a man allegedly killed his estranged wife in cold blood while she had their baby strapped to her back. According to fresh details that have emerged, the man identified as Pascal Dube stabbed his wife, Ms Aquiline Sadziwa, 34 times with a kitchen knife before crushing her head with a large stone.

On separation at the time of the attack

The Sunday News reports that the couple was reportedly on separation when the attack occurred. Ms Sadziwa was residing at her lodgings when Dube committed the heinous crime at around 9 pm on April 22. The reason for the attack is still unknown, and Dube is still on the run after he disappeared following the alleged crime.

Baby unharmed but drenched in blood

During the attack, the couple’s baby was strapped to Ms Sadziwa’s back, and although unharmed, the infant was drenched in blood.

Speaking at a church service held at the scene of the murder, Mr Tonderayi Chingonzo, the uncle to Ms Sadziwa, revealed that the police discovered 21 stab wounds when they arrived at the murder scene. However, they discovered 13 more when the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem.

Knife’s blade separated from the handle

According to Mr Chingonzo, Ms Sadziwa was stabbed until the knife’s blade separated from the handle. He described the extent of the attack as something he had never seen before. “Even an animal cannot be killed like that,” he said.

Stone used to crush her head

When police arrived at the murder scene, they found a large stone next to Ms Sadziwa’s body, which Dube had allegedly used to crush her head. Mr Chingonzo was overwhelmed by the brutality of the crime, sobbing as he spoke about the ordeal. “I wonder what wrong my niece had done to deserve such a brutal killing,” he said.

Appeal to men

Mr Chingonzo made an emotional appeal to men to consider returning their wives to their families if their marriages were not working. “I beg the young men who are here if you feel you cannot live with your partner or wife anymore, rather take her back to her people. Parents, if you hear your daughter complaining of abuse, take her back because one day it will get to this stage.”

Father seeks closure

Meanwhile, Ms Sadziwa’s father, Mr Michael Sadziwa, is pleading for closure. He is distraught that the Dube family has not yet spoken to them since the death of his daughter. “It is cultural that they come and apologize. They haven’t. It is surprising to me that more than two weeks now no one from his (Pascal) family has come to talk to us. What comes to mind is that maybe it was a well-organized thing with his family. Why are they not coming to talk to me and apologize? I want closure. I want to know what crime my daughter committed to deserve such a painful death,” he said.

Neighbours and friends express sadness

Ms Sadziwa’s neighbours and friends also expressed their sadness at the gruesome crime. Mrs Anic Mhiribidi, a neighbour who attended a local church with the deceased, described Ms Sadziwa as a quiet woman who attended church regularly. “She attended church with us and was very passionate when it came to singing and dancing. We were discussing with other members of the choir that.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...