Manhunt For Security Guard Murderers

By A Correspondent- Unknown robbers who stole $55 worth of groceries from a shop in Masvingo are believed to have killed a 65-year-old security guard who was on duty at the time.

The incident took place at Chirambagomo Business Centre in Basera during the night. The victim, Takawira Muguhuri, was found dead with deep cuts on his right leg and the back of his head.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and stated that the police were searching for the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Makosa, Mashonaland East, Nomore Singano (29) has been arrested for the murder of Zvikomborero Muzengeza (45) who died after being assaulted with fists and feet during a beer drinking binge at a bar in Rwamba Business Centre, Mudzi. The victim had allegedly insulted the suspect.

