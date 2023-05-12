Prophet Appreciated By ZB Bank Cash Heist Loot

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Part of the US$2,7 million seized by seven suspects from a cash-in-transit truck which was transporting ZB Bank cash from Harare to Chinhoyi was used to buy cars for a self-styled prophet in appreciation, a Harare court heard Thursday.

This emerged during the armed robbery trial of the suspects, Shadreck Njowa, 55, Tendai Zuze, 35, Neverson Mwamuka, 35, Trymore Chapfika, 36, Tozivepi Chirara, 28, Dennis Madondo, 30 and Tatenda Gadzikwa, 39, before Harare magistrate Clever Tsikwa.

Suspects struck at Gwebi River Bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Road in January 2021.

The self-styled prophet, John Karembera testified against the suspects saying he was blessed with two vehicles as appreciation for having assisted a person referred to him by Zuze.

The preacher said he was not aware that the vehicles were bought using crime proceeds.

“The second accused (Zuze) summoned me and told me that someone had a surprise for me in the form of a car. I drove from Mutare and he directed me to go to a car sale in Mbare,” he said.

“There was a Hino Truck Dutro and a Toyota Dyna Truck both white in colour.

“When I was back in Mutare I received a phone call from the police who told me that they were conducting some investigations.

“I surrendered the cars at Mutare CID. I can’t really remember the exact date, but I collected them around January 2021.

“The police called me after about 3 or 4 days. I don’t know the relationship between the 2nd accused (Zuze) and Moreblessing Mushore who was said to be the one who had purchased the vehicles for me, but I used to pray for her when she was referred to me for prayers.

“When I surrendered the cars, the police told me that they would give me them back after they finished their investigations, but I have not gotten them yet.

“I am waiting for my cars. I believe that I will get them since I came to testify today.”

The State represented by Lovett Maungira then asked for a postponement, noting that he wanted the lawyers representing the seven suspects to have time to inspect the next exhibit.

Hearing continues on May 16.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...