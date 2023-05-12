Secrets- Man Hauls Friend To Court

By A Correspondent- A man from Mbare took his former friend to court, accusing him of both verbal and physical abuse. Press Chikanga told the court that Leonard Kagunduru had been threatening him on a weekly basis and taking his property without permission.

Chikanga further explained, “He is also threatening to reveal my secrets, which I had confided in him when we were friends. He insults me week in and week out, and I no longer have peace. Sometimes, he takes my school property in Mbare without my consent, and I have warned him that I will report him to the police if he continues to do so.”

In his defense, Kagunduru claimed that he had taken the property only after they had reached a mutual agreement. He also denied threatening Chikanga, alleging that Chikanga was seeking a protection order to avoid paying him the money he owed.

The two men exchanged accusations of betrayal in court, but the presiding Magistrate, Tamara Chibindi, ultimately dismissed the application due to lack of merit.

