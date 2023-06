Mnangagwa Names Law School After Self

Construction of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe is taking shape.

The law school is named after President Mnangagwa, who is a lawyer by profession, in honour of the immense contributions he has made in the field through his previous assignments as a Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs as well as the Speaker of Parliament, where he presided over the formulation of various pieces of legislation in Zimbabwe.- ZBC News

