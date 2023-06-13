Negligent Truck Driver Responsible For The Death Of 5 In Rusape Jailed 18 Months

A truck driver responsible for the tragic deaths of five individuals from Rusape, who were travelling between Beitbridge and Masvingo, has been handed an 18-month jail sentence for his negligence.

Ronnie Tsutsutsu, an employee of a South African cross-border haulage trucking company, will effectively serve 14 months behind bars due to the suspension of four months on the condition of good behavior.

The ruling was delivered by Beitbridge magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, who stated that Tsutsutsu had demonstrated a lack of attentiveness when his truck collided with a Toyota Quantum minibus carrying the victims.

Despite Tsutsutsu’s plea of not guilty regarding the deaths of the five individuals, who were returning from South Africa, the court found him responsible for the accident.

According to Fezile Mpofu, representing the State, the incident occurred on August 31, 2022, as Tsutsutsu was driving towards South Africa along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

At approximately 8:16 p.m., near the 254-kilometer mark, Tsutsutsu’s truck veered into the lane occupied by the Quantum minibus, resulting in a collision that claimed the lives of five individuals, including the minibus driver.

During the trial, Tsutsutsu argued that he had not been driving at an excessive speed. However, the court was able to establish that his claim was untrue, leading to his conviction.

-satrucker

