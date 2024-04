National Youth Service Condemned

Former Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Tapiwanashe Chiriga said Zimbabwe was facing drought and the focus should be towards the national disaster.

“The reintroduction of the youth service is case of wrong priorities at the wrong time for the wrong reasons. The nation could use the resources meant for this programme in more productive and life-saving ways,” said Chiriga.

“Zimbabwe is facing a devastating drought that has since been declared a national disaster. The focus of the nation right now should be towards ensuring food security for the 2,7 million people facing acute food shortages.

“The money the government intends to use for this vehicle of violence could be used to better our education systems, particularly financing the BEAM programme which could improve access to education.”

Chiriga said youths in Zimbabwe need jobs, equal opportunities to succeed and basic social services.

“The youth service is not a solution to the problems any young person is facing. There’s no benefit to be gained by our country from the reintroduction of the National Youth Service. It is waste of resources with a huge potential to replicate its violent past,” he said.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure accused the Zanu PF government of prioritising its power retention agenda as a national project, saying the youth service has no benefit to the youths.

“Zanu PF strangely confuses the party’s power retention agenda as a national project,” he said. “Zanufication of ecology of thought of young people should not be confused for youth service.

“The youth should be absorbed into the productive sectors of the economy not to spend valuable time assimilating fiction of Zanu PF’s supposed heroics. The nation is in a crisis because our young people are idle. The State should be seized with planning ways of absorbing all young people into the economy.”

The government is, however, arguing that youth service would equip youth through various skills training to create employment for themselves and others.

It says the training would emphasise on alleviating poverty by funding youth empowerment projects.

-Newsday

