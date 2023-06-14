Mai TT Caged

By-Social media personality Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, was Tuesday sent to jail after being found guilty of theft of trust property by Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.

Mai Titi was remanded in custody pending sentencing today, Wednesday.

ZBC news online said Murata surrendered a hired car as surety to a loan shark before retrieving it and surrendered an invalid passport as surety.

In her judgment, the magistrate described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property.”

