Mai TT In Passport Scandal

By James Gwati- Convict and social media celebrity Mai TT, is embroiled in a passport scandal.

According to Haare magistrate court prosecutor Monalisa Magwenzi, Felistas Murata (real name) was found with several passports when she was arrested for theft of trust property, a crime she was convicted of yesterday.

Harare Magistrate Munashe Chibanda found Murata guilty of an offence she called a classic example of theft of trust property.

After conviction Tuesday, prosecutor Magwenzi applied to have Mai TT held in custody pending sentencing and to allow them time to check if she has previous convictions.

“The State is making this application on the basis that it came out in the trial that she has more than one passport and we cannot ignore the fact that our borders are porous and she can flee this jurisdiction.

“It would be in the interests of justice that she be remanded in custody pending sentencing.

“She is a woman of means who can flee this jurisdiction and start a new life elsewhere.

“The postponement is just 24 hours and she will suffer little prejudice since the presumption of innocence has already fallen away,” she said.

Mai TT’s lawyer opposed the application and asked the court to grant her bail, pending sentencing, adding that she had been religiously coming to court.

Magistrate Chibanda granted the State’s application and said after conviction bail is no longer a right.

“It should be noted that after conviction, bail is no longer a right and the now convict hasn’t given a cogent reason as to why the court should grant bail,” she ruled Tuesday.

