Dont Touch Biti In The National Interest, Chamisa Told

By A Correspondent| Academic Dr Phillan Zamchiya has told the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change not to remove Harare East legislator Tendai Biti from the lower house

Posting on Facebook, Zamchiya said keeping Biti in parliament is a matter of national interest.

“Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe’s Citizens Coalition for Change’s re-deployment to PARLIAMENT & others of his pedigree is a matter of NATIONAL & not PARTY/ MOVEMENT interest. Sometimes a PARTY/ MOVEMENT must consider NATIONAL ahead of INTRA interests. That is NATIONAL LEADERSHIP,” said Zamchiya.

Zamchiya’s message will come as a major endorsement to Biti who recently appeared in a video telling villagers in his constituency that he had no interest in being a Senator.

The video which attracted heavy backlash from a section of CCC members was apparently Biti’s cry for help amid reports that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa prefers the current Harare North legislator Norman Markham to represent the movement in Harare East.

The reports further indicates that Biti is being pushed to the Senate together with other senior leaders including Murisi Zwizwai of Harare Central.

