Mai TT Caged For Nine (9) Months

By James Gwati- A Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda has sentenced popular comedienne Felistus Murata, also known as Mai TT, to nine (9) months imprisonment.

Felistas Murata, real name, was convicted of theft of trust property of a hired car.

Magistrate Chbanda sent Mai TT to jail after saying she was not eligible for community services.

