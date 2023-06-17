Top Cleric Rebukes Makandiwa Over Controversial Remarks

By A Correspondent| In a recent development, Reverend Kenneth Mtata, a prominent clergyman, has strongly criticized the founder of United Family International Church (UFIC), Emmanuel Makandiwa, for his controversial statement claiming to be more gifted than God.

Reverend Mtata responded to Makandiwa’s assertion by citing a biblical verse and emphasizing the omnipotence of God.

Makandiwa’s remarks, made in a video that surfaced online, have caused a significant uproar among the people of Zimbabwe.

The religious leader’s statement suggesting that he possesses greater gifts than God drew swift condemnation from various quarters, including Reverend Mtata.

In his response, Reverend Mtata highlighted the immeasurable nature of God’s gifts by referencing a passage from the book of 1 Chronicles 16:11-12.

Quoting the verses, he stated, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”

Makandiwa’s video stirred anger and disappointment among Zimbabweans, as it challenged the core tenets of their faith and called into question the authority and supremacy of God.

