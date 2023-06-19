Calaz Defends Jailed Mai TT

By-Zimdancehall musician artist whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, known as Seh Calaz, has condemned people who are seemingly celebrating Mai TT’s jailing for theft of trust property, fraud and assault.

Mai TT, born Felistas Murata, is serving a nine months jail term for stealing trust property.

Soon after her sentencing, some people took to social media platforms to mock the comedienne, who has more than 1.4 million followers on Facebook.

However, Seh Calaz believes it is wrong to celebrate Mai TT’s imprisonment, saying every person has his or her skeletons in the closet. He wrote on his Facebook page.

I never knew kuti ndichasvika zuva randinoona vanhu nehuwandu hwavo ,worse vanhurume wishing some1 bad kufara kuenda kujeri kwemumwe munhu, vamwe saying even akafa she deserves it, asi tine shuwa shuwa here?

Hatisati tambovhara vanhu? Hatisati tambo faker life? Hatisati tambotuka? Hatisati tamboshora vamwe nekuzvikudza?

Sure unosvika pakuda just because of hee tiri ve this family hee vamwe this family, or just because you dont like character yemunhu and 98% of hamuna kumbobvira makaonana kusanganga kana kuzivana.

Tose we are not perfect, pakukupai entertainment sometimes tinopfurira but I think as our fans and followers munofanha kutotidzora, most of us we have said or sang zvinhu kufadza chaunga, asi now we regret mamwe mashoko ataibuditsa.

Hapana akachena pano zvekutoti titoisa makumbo mudenga kurarapasi kuseka, haa wangu mangwana hapana aneruzivo rwepatichabudira.

Siistren be strong and Mwari vakusimbise nemhuri yekwako and your kids. It shal be well #Zvichanaka

