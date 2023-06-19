Chief Gutu Has No Power To Preside Over Defamation

MASVINGO – Chief Gutu like any other traditional leader has no authority to preside over defamation cases.

This is contained in an appeal document filed by CCC aspiring candidate Anderson Singende who was fined four beasts by Chief Gutu born Amon Masanganise for allegedly defaming Zanu PF councillor for Ward 38 in Gutu Takawira Chezhira and a married woman Priviledge Vanda who he is said to be having an adulterous affair with.

In an appeal filed by his lawyer Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers, Singende said in his grounds of appeal that Chief Gutu’s court erred in entertaining a claim which he lacks jurisdiction over.

Singende was found guilty of spreading falsehoods that Chezhira was caught red-handed with Vanda…Masvingo Mirror

