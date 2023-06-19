Mai TT Misses Top Harare Birth Day Gig

By- The jailed Mai TT would miss the Winter Warmer Concert, set for Harare Gardens on July 2, which was planned to feature her celebrating her birthday.

Mai TT was set to celebrate her birthday at this family event, headlined by sungura giant Alick Macheso, Dorcas Moyo and Mathias Mhere.

The event organiser, however, said the show would go as planned despite Comedienne Mai TT’s incarceration.

After Mai TT’s nine-month imprisonment for theft of trust property last week, questions have been raised on whether the show will continue.

Speaking to H-Metro Sunday, event organiser Samuel “Boss Werras” Saungweme said they were still going to celebrate Mai TT’s birthday.

“The show continues as planned.

“We have a huge line-up and Mai TT was part of the event to celebrate her birthday and we will still honour that even in her absence.

“The performing artists are still there.

“We are not going to abandon the plans, we are going to honour her while she is in prison.

“We are also going to engage relevant authorities and see if she can send a message to her fans when we visit her one of the days,” said Boss Werras.

