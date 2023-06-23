Busha Accused of Manipulating Ballot Position to Undermine Chamisa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Presidential candidate Joseph Makamba Busha has been accused of appearing on nomination day as part of a Zanu PF scheme to deprive Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa of the first position on the ballot paper.

Busha leads the FreeZim Congress and successfully filed his nomination papers to contest in the 23 August presidential election results.

Based on the names of candidates who filed their nomination papers, Busha will once again be the first name on the ballot paper followed by Chamisa as was the case in 2018.

It looks like Busha J appears just on nomination & is just participating for @nelsonchamisa not to appear number one on the *Ballot Paper* In 2018 Busha was on number 1 on Ballot paper again. Nonetheless its a political right to stand & be voted into office provided in the human rights instruments,” said Roseline Hanzi.

This was also said by journalist Stanley Gama who questioned Busha’s sincerity accusing the top businessman of only appearing on the ballot paper to make sure Chamisa is not the first.

“This Busha guy is he genuine? His mission seems to be only appearing on the ballot paper as a Presidential candidate only to make sure that @nelsonchamisa name doesn’t come first on the list. It’s clearly a deliberate operation. Who will vote for this clown surely?,” said Gama.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...