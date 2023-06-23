Mining Giant Bravura Accused of Mistreating Workers

By A Correspondent| A firm belonging to Nigerians is in the eye of storm for barring its employees from joining a trade union following a litany of labour abuses at the mining company.

Earlier this week, Progressive Mining and Allied Industries Workers Union of Zimbabwe (PMAIWUZ) acting general secretary Phillip Mafundu was denied entry into Bravura ‘s premises in Selous where he wanted to meet the disgruntled workers.

According to Mafundu, he spent many hours at the gate after having been furnished with a letter written by Bravura human resources manager Chaimba Nhema advising him that the scheduled meeting with the workers was not going ahead.

“Please be advised that your planned meeting with Bravura Zimbabwe employees at our Selous site cannot be conducted today.

” Having had received your letter towards close of business on 12 June 2023, we are not being afforded enough time to prepare for the meeting as this was on a short notice,” wrote Nhema to

PMAIWUZ

Mafundu had no kind words for the Bravura management for its bully tactics of intimidating workers and denying them their labour rights.

” We now wonder what is it with Zimbabwe, a foreigner comes to our country to invest yes good we want investors to exploit our resources but not our people.When we go to work in their countries they abuse us they come here in our country they exploit us.

” Our leaders should look into this and not just to allow everyone because they have money.These foreign investors should be told Zimbabwe has people as well who deserve to be treated as people and not animals.They should be told this the moment they show interest to invest in our country , “Mafundu fumed.

He added that there was the need for local workers to collectively fight against exploitation.

” Workers in Zimbabwe should unite and fight for their rights.These foreign investors always drop names of influential politicians. As far as we are concerned the constitution of Zimbabwe is very clear that we are all equal citizens.

” I attended an Anglican Church event recently, at Bernard Mzeki shrine where His Exellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa said in his speech that we should build our country so that we won’t go to foreign countries and be ill treated but these foreign investors come here in our own country to abuse us, “added the PMAIWUZ acting general secretary.

According to an employee, who requested anonymity abuse of workers at the firm is rampant and sickening.

” We have a number of grievances that include a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), low salaries and odd working hours, “said the employee.

Another employee took aim at the management for taking accolades for being among the best platinum mines when it’s workers are receiving slave wages.

” I was livid when a ZBC report revealed that Bravura is among the best performing platinum miners when us the employees are getting pittance.

” This management has no respect for our labour laws as we are receiving salaries way below the minimum wage for the mining sector,” blasted the unidentified Bravura worker.

Efforts to get a comment from Bravura HR boss Chaimba Nhema were fruitless as he insisted that the reporter should visit the firm’s headquarters in Borrowdale to get a response.

” If you can be able to come office so we can talk about the issue and you will also be able to meet the Country Director and the General Manager,” Nhema told this reporter.

It is not the first time, the mining firm has been accused of wantonly abusing workers. Sometime early this year, Bravura reportedy attempted to illegally fire 17 workers whom it had given notice to terminate contracts.

Bravura Holdings is owned by Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters who is believed to be a close associate with Aliko Dangote.

