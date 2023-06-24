ZEC Invites Applications For Postal Voting

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has called for postal vote applications for the upcoming harmonised election, with a deadline of July 5.

ZEC Vice Chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa, stated that efforts would be made to recruit polling officers from their local areas to reduce the need for postal voting.

“ZEC has written to Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Defence ministries inviting applications for postal voting. Foreign Affairs because of diplomats serving outside the country, Home Affairs because of deployment of ZRP personnel outside the country for peacekeeping operations and immigration because of location of personnel from their preferred polling stations. ZEC makes every effort to recruit polling officers from their local areas where they are registered to cancel out the need for postal voting. Applications for postal voting must be received by ZEC by 5 July,” said Kiwa.

“The only individuals who can vote by post, according to section 72 of the Electoral Act, are registered voters unable to vote at their polling station due to being on duty as members of a disciplined force, serving the government outside Zimbabwe, or being the spouse of such an official,” he added.

Nomination Courts throughout the country received nomination papers from aspiring candidates on Wednesday.

The election is scheduled for August 23.

