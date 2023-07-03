Super Dad Refuses To Pay Maintanance For 13th Child

A Harare man on Friday refused to pay US$250 to support his nine-year-old daughter saying he had a maintenance bill for 12 of his other children.

Simbarashe Jari told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that his ex-wife Yvette Kutyauripo was making outrageous demands before offering to pay US$20.

“She will have to manage with the US$20 offer because my other 12 kids require money for upkeep,” he said.

Kutyauripo refused the offer saying Jari was a man of means.

“He told me that he was a director of a company and earned US$1 000,” she said.

“He is also into the business of buying and selling cars and owns a grocery store in Mazowe.”

She said her ex-husband only had six other children, not 12. Dlamini ordered Jari to pay US$60 towards maintenance.

