Man Killed At Girlfriend’s Place

KWEKWE–A Kwekwe man who was mistaken for a thief while knocking at his girlfriend’s door died after being severely assaulted by her neighbours.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development to The Mirror.

He said Sylvester Ncube (25) was assaulted on Sunday last week around 9 pm, and he succumbed to the injuries on July 7, 2023, at Kwekwe General Hospital.



Circumstances are that Sylvester knocked on his girlfriend’s door. There was no response, and he knocked on her neighbour, Philip Luthuli’s (22) door.

Philip mistook him for a robber, teamed up with Shepherd Mafukidze, and allegedly assaulted Sylvester with a sjambok all over the body.

They later set him free.

Sylvester went home and only narrated the ordeal to his friends five days later when he was experiencing rib pains… www.masvingomirror.com

