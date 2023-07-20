Man Kills Wife For Coming Home Late

MASVINGO-Police has arrested a polygamous Chivi man who allegedly assaulted his 16-year-old wife resulting in her death a few days later.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case to The Mirror.

He said Techa Hanife (29) of Nyahombe Resettlement under Chief Shindi in Chivi severely assaulted his two wives Sandra Mapindukwa (16) and Eva Murayi (21), for coming home late. The duo returned home around 7 pm from fetching water at a nearby stream. Sandra succumbed to the injuries a few days later…

