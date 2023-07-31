‘They Are Innocent’ – Court Says As It Clears Trio Of Dealing In Drugs

By A Correspondent| Three businessmen have been cleared of a charge of dealing in dangerous drugs following their arrest last November accused of engaging in a cocaine transaction.

Honest Shumba, Huggins Shumba and Stanley Lawrence Eze denied the allegations stating they were arrested while discussing a vehicle spare parts deal while at an apartment in Avondale.

It was alleged that on November 21 last year detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information from a source that there was a drugs deal at number 3 David Morgen Road in Avondale.

Reports were that the detectives pounced on the apartment and conducted body searches on the trio and found a sachet of cocaine on the bed the trio were seated.

This resulted in the arrest of the three. The cocaine allegedly weighed 105grams.

Represented by Admire Rubaya, Malvern Mapako and Gift Nyandoro, the three denied the allegations when the trial opened before regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

They even alleged that their arrest was after a failed extortion attempt by the cops who wanted to siphon US$30 000 out of them.

