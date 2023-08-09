Couple Arrested For Brutally Killing Niece

A couple from Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province who allegedly assaulted their four-year-old niece to death before disposing her body in a stream has been arrested in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda and said legal modalities to extradite the two suspects are ongoing.

The couple skipped the border into South Africa after allegedly killing their four year old niece and seriously injuring the victim’s six-year-old sister who is currently hospitalised after being assaulted using an electric cable.

The body of the deceased was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a stream near a bridge in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

