Mudzuri Mocks Mwonzora For “Accomplishing Mission To Destroy MDC”

By A Correspondent| Former MDC vice President Elias Mudzuri has accused Douglas Mwonzora of accomplishing his mission to destroy the party left behind by late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Posting on Twitter, Mudzuri said Mwonzora should be stopped before he disposes party property.

“Mwonzora has accomplished his mission to destroy MDC. Let’s not allow him to dispose of the party properties. We must stand up to him and stop his shenanigans,” said Mudzuri.

He urged MDC members to work hard and rebuild the party in preparation for 2028 elections.

“MDC cadres must now unite to vigorously pursue the restoration agenda so that we win 2028 elections. Restoration begins by rebuilding structures from branch up to the national leaders chosen by a genuine Congress,” added Mudzuri.

“All MDC members who were expelled or victimised in any way must immediately return to their party, show Mwonzora the middle finger and hound him out of Harvest House,” further said Mudzuri.

