Vic Falls-Based Artist Tony Witness Drops Song "Slowly"

By A Correspondent | Afrofusion artist and producer Tony Witness, hailing from Victoria Falls, has unveiled his inaugural single and accompanying music video following his recent signing with JBross Entertainment, a South Africa-based record label founded by Tendai Joe.

Entitled “Slowly,” this track marks Tony Witness’s debut release under the JBross Entertainment banner. Recorded at Rarebreed Studios in Chitungwiza and produced by Sachie, the song showcases a fusion of Afrobeat and pop influences. The music video was also shot in Chitungwiza, featuring a video model who also appeared in one of top dancehall artist Freeman’s recent music videos.

Tony Witness, also known as “Mr. Melody,” is a versatile songwriter, producer, and singer who adeptly switches between singing in both Shona and English. Upon joining JBross Entertainment, he spent a period in Harare where he honed his craft at Rarebreed Studios, a local recording studio in collaboration with JBross Entertainment.

“Slowly” resonates as an upbeat Afropop love song, incorporating a blend of Shona and English lyrics—a style gaining traction not only in Zimbabwe but also across the continent. The track explores themes of romance, with Tony expressing his desire to progress cautiously in a relationship while also introducing his partner to his family, symbolized by the traditional lobola ceremony.

The single’s radio-friendly nature, coupled with its clean lyrics, makes it an accessible addition to any music collection. Its release serves as a testament to Zimbabwe’s ability to produce high-quality musical offerings that evoke a sense of romance, without taking away from social norms.

Tony Witness shared his enthusiasm for the release, stating, “The launch of ‘Slowly’ is not only exhilarating, but it also signifies the start of a fresh chapter in my musical journey. I’m eagerly anticipating this journey and relishing the process. Music is my passion, and ‘Slowly’ captures that essence of making people dance and enjoy themselves.”

In the coming months, Tony Witness is scheduled to embark on a media tour, participating in radio and TV interviews to promote “Slowly.” Additionally, he plans to perform the song at various events starting in September.

Tendai Joe, CEO of JBross Entertainment and manager of artists like Andrea The Vocalist, Uncle Skhurra, and more, expressed his optimism, stating, “Victoria Falls may be a small town, but it houses incredible talent. Our decision to sign Tony Witness was well-founded; he’s a true gem. In just two weeks at Rarebreed Studios in Harare, Tony managed to record an entire EP. The exceptional production quality of ‘Slowly’ reflects our commitment to ensuring excellence. We are confident that Tony’s talent will propel him to great heights, and we’re proud that Matebeleland Province is contributing such exceptional artists.”

JBross Entertainment, Tony Witness’s record label and management agency, boasts an impressive roster of artists and producers, including names like Andrea The Vocalist, Ian Baoba, Mshimaro RSA, Master Believe, Lukiano, Massive, Luleko, Capitata, and Godfather SA. This artistic collective continues to shape the landscape of contemporary African music. Slowly on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3gJ1POdcg9qd60DEg1fbpt

