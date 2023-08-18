“Participating in this election is an act of foolish bravery” warned Mwonzora. True but has Cassandra’s curse, no one believes him.

By Wilbert Mukori- ”Participating in this election is an act of foolish bravery,” warned Douglas Mwonzora.

“This election is stacked against the opposition; already, laws are being changed as the election process is going on.

“There is selective application of the law; some people are being arrested, some people are not being arrested.”

The irony of ironies; he is right but no one believes him!

Of course, it is foolish to participate in elections so flawed there is no verified voters’ roll, election officials are bribed, etc., etc. Mwonzora’s cursed question which he must answer to be believed is: all these things were true all along, you ignored them, so why are you only seeing them now?

MDC’s two greatest failures were:

failing to implement even one meaningful democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU because of greed and breath-taking incompetence

after the GNU debacle they have participated in the flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for the same reasons they failed to implement reforms.

All the MDC leaders including Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, Welshman Ncube Douglas Mwonzora and the party’s founding father, the late Morgan Tsvangirai were involved in all the above treasonous betrayals.

For the record, Mwonzora was not the first MDC leader to admit that participating in these flawed elections was a futile exercise. Tendai Biti and David Coltart have said the same thing.

“Look, you can’t keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections. So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimising these sham elections which don’t deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn’t perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament,” said Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi.

“So you can’t continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed.”

Coltart went one step further and explained why MDC leaders have participated in these flawed elections – greed.

“The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

MDC membership, the wildebeest herd, has failed, even to this day with the benefit of hindsight, to understand what the reforms are much less how they were to be implemented. And so the herd has never comprehended the seriousness of the MDC’s treasonous betrayal of the nation’s cause to end the Zanu PF dictatorship.

Still, the herd knows the dictatorship is still here and making their lives hell and in its infantile wisdom the herd has singled out Douglas Mwonzora and the few others around him to blame for all MDC’s failures. Mwonzora et al are the fall guys whilst Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and the others who switched to join Chamisa are the innocent and infallible angels.

Poor Mwonzora he is now speaking the truth but has Cassandra’s curse, the King of Troy’s daughter in Greek mythology; who had the gift of foresee but was cursed so no one believed her. Mwonzora is now speaking the truth, after decades of blatant lying and indifference, because he is desperate to remain relevant now that he has been cast out. Like it or not he is now totally, totally irrelevant!

