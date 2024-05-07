Killer Zivhu Compares Opposition to Vanishing Bond Notes

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF member, Killer Zivhu, has derided the opposition, suggesting that those who oppose the current regime will fade away like bond notes.

Zivhu made the remarks on X over the weekend:

“I would rather remain in Zanu PF than align with opposition parties. They tend to disband swiftly, resembling glucose, always initiating new ventures only to disband again.

Their fate is as fleeting as that of bond notes. #ZanuPF #OppositionParties”

