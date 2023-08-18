ZRP Cop Arrested

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a police officer stationed at Fairbridge Police Camp has been arrested for an alleged act of brutality. The officer in question, identified as Gerald Zhou, is facing serious charges after he was accused of dragging a woman, Nyembesi Mafanele, with his car for a disturbing distance.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Mafanele, who is employed as a general hand at Fairbridge Police Camp, had reportedly been involved in a dispute with Zhou, who works in the Support Unit Section of the police. Despite their apparent disagreement, Mafanele found herself in a harrowing situation when she accepted a ride from Zhou.

The troubling incident reportedly took place when Zhou and Mafanele were at a bus stop. Zhou allegedly stopped his car, and Mafanele began to disembark. However, things took a terrifying turn when Zhou suddenly accelerated the vehicle while Mafanele was still holding on to the door, desperately pleading with him to stop. Despite her cries, Zhou purportedly continued to drive, dragging Mafanele for a distance of more than five meters.

The horrifying ordeal resulted in Mafanele losing her grip and being violently thrown to the ground. The impact caused her to sustain injuries, including a disfigured finger and injuries to her face. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was quick to assist and rushed her to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical attention.

Following the incident and the subsequent report to authorities, Gerald Zhou was apprehended and is now facing a grave charge of attempted murder. He is expected to stand trial before a Bulawayo regional magistrate to address the allegations brought against him. The incident has left the community stunned and has ignited conversations about the conduct and accountability of law enforcement officers.

As this case unfolds, local residents and advocates are looking to the legal system for justice, hoping that the accused officer will be held accountable for his actions.- state media

