Jah Prayzah Dumps Zanu Fearing Vanhu

By Showbiz Reporter | In a surprising turn of events, renowned singer and “prophet” of the 2017 coup that sprung Emmerson Mnangagwa into power, Jah Prayzah has rejected multiple invitations to publicly endorse the ZANU PF party, according to impeccable sources within the political organization. Over the past six months, the artist has allegedly declined participation in a series of ZANU PF events, sparking speculation about his stance on political matters.

Cde Mabhunu Awa, a representative from ZANU PF, revealed, “He has been giving excuses at every invitation.” These events would have served as a platform for Jah Prayzah to openly endorse the party, yet his consistent absence has raised eyebrows.

The development may explain why he was nowhere near the sporadic endorsements by colleagues like Holy Ten, and Poptain.

Taffy The Man, the nation’s leading content creator, shed light on Jah Prayzah’s situation through a social media post. The feature reads, “Spare a thought for this guy. Ndiye munhu ari under pressure manje uyu. Imagine how many times they have pressured him to publicly endorse and support them.” Taffy The Man pointed out that the singer possesses significant national influence and further emphasized Jah Prayzah’s strategic silence regarding politics.

In the midst of Zimbabwe’s intricate political landscape, Taffy The Man’s post touched upon the challenges faced by Zimbabwean artists. The post humorously highlighted the dilemma where supporting either the opposition or ZANU PF leads to public scrutiny.

Taffy The Man also stated, “But what’s clear of course is that Zanu haidiwe neVanhu but Vanhu vanotya Zanu.” This suggests that while the ruling party might not seek approval from the masses, the people exhibit caution when dealing with ZANU PF.

Jah Prayzah’s choice to remain silent on political matters has been deemed a strategic decision for his mental well-being. Taffy The Man conveyed that the artist’s silence serves as a better approach to safeguarding his peace of mind, amidst a challenging political environment.

In light of these developments, it’s evident that navigating politics as a Zimbabwean artist is no easy feat. The struggles associated with affiliations and endorsements are causing individuals like Jah Prayzah to tread carefully, ultimately highlighting the complex dynamics of being a public figure in a politically charged nation.

As Zimbabwe remains a challenging environment, Taffy The Man’s poignant words resonate: “Zimbabwe ndeye Karate chete chete. Just being alive in Zimbabwe is an achievement worth putting on one’s resume.” The sentiments expressed in the post capture the difficulties faced by citizens on a daily basis, emphasizing that merely surviving in Zimbabwe is a remarkable accomplishment.

So, the next time someone asks, “What do you do for a living?” the response might just be, “I do Zimbabwe,” as being a Zimbabwean has become a full-time endeavor encompassing various challenges and complexities.

A comment from the singer was not forthcoming at the time of writing.

