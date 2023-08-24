Details Of EU Observer Mission Media Briefing
24 August 2023
Media Advisory
Press Conference
EU EOM Preliminary Statement
Date: Friday 25 August 2023
Time: 2 pm
Location: Holiday Inn Hotel, Harare, Kariba Room
Dear Sir or Madam
You are kindly invited to attend the press conference of the European Union Election Observation Mission to
the Republic of Zimbabwe on Friday 25 August, 2 pm, at the Holiday Inn in Harare.
EU EOM Chief Observer, Mr. Fabio Massimo Castaldo, will present the EU EOM preliminary statement.
Please note:
The press conference will start 2pm sharp.
Media are advised to arrive in a timely manner to allow for
registration.