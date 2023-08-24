Details Of EU Observer Mission Media Briefing

Media Advisory

Press Conference

EU EOM Preliminary Statement

Date: Friday 25 August 2023

Time: 2 pm

Location: Holiday Inn Hotel, Harare, Kariba Room

Dear Sir or Madam

You are kindly invited to attend the press conference of the European Union Election Observation Mission to

the Republic of Zimbabwe on Friday 25 August, 2 pm, at the Holiday Inn in Harare.

EU EOM Chief Observer, Mr. Fabio Massimo Castaldo, will present the EU EOM preliminary statement.

Please note:

The press conference will start 2pm sharp.

Media are advised to arrive in a timely manner to allow for

registration.

