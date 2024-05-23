Top Football Administrator Dies

CAPS United technical director and assistant coach Nelson Matongorere has died.

He was 68. Matongorere who wore many hats in local football passed on at a hospital in Harare after suffering stroke before CAPS United’s match away to Highlanders last month.

Matongorere is credited with helping implementing the growth of women’s football in the 1990s under Leo Mugabe and was also instrumental in junior football development. He coached the national U20 and U23 sides.

He was also a FIFA coaching instructor who groomed a lot of local coaches including CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

Matongorere also worked as the ZIFA Technical Director in 2011 and collaborated with then Warriors coach Klaus-Dieter Pagels for a Mighty Warriors training camp in Germany.

