FC Platinum Drop Points

FC Platinum returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table, at least for now despite dropping points against Yadah.

The Platinum Boys drew 1-1 in Harare against Yadah to move to twenty-five points.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 77th minute through Juan Mutudza before Khama Billiat marked his return to action with a late equaliser that gave the Church Boys a vital point.

Billiat had missed the previous round due to a red card suspension.

He now has three goals this season.

At Barbourfields Stadium, CAPS United had to come from behind to drew 1-1 against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs took an early lead through on-fire Never Rauzhi, while the Green Machine got the equaliser in the second half courtesy of Wilfred Manondo’s effort.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn and TelOne also played 1-1 draw, Ngezi Platinum beat Chegutu Pirates 1-2.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 Results:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United

Yadah 1-1 FC Platinum

Telone 1-1 Chicken Inn

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals

Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Hwange 0-0 ZPC Kariba

