BREAKING NEWS- Chivhayo, Chimombe, Mpofu ‘Arrested’

By James Gwati-The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has invited controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo and his colleagues for interviews concerning the audios that leaked last week where they were discussing how to share US$1.2million they got from a fraudulent government tender.

In a press statement posted by government spokesperson Nick Mnangagwa Saturday, ZACC said they would interview Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu over the corruption exposed by the leaked audios.

Below is the full ZACC Press statement:

ZACC has taken note of a letter purportedly written by Messrs Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, to a South African based company, REN-form, demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute. The Commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr. Wicknell Chivhayo. The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Commission. Consequently, ZACC will be interviewing Messrs. Mpofu, Chimombe, and Chivhayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted. The Commission is also keen to interview Messrs Mpofu and Chimombe on the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios. The Commission reaffirms its commitment to curb corruption and promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, in line with the mandate outlined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The public is encouraged to report any instance of corruption and to support the Commission’s efforts in promoting a corruption-free Zimbabwe. Released on behalf of the Commission by Spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane. Refuse, Resist and Report Corruption

