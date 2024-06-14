BREAKING: Guvamatanga 10% Bribes On Every Govt Payment

By Business Correspondent | Permanent Secretary for Finance, George Guvamatanga is still to respond to a whistleblower report in ZimEye’s possession that shows alleged bribe payments made to him on every govt transaction.

Guvamatanga has a well known private office in Ballantyne Park where he levies people 10% for the release of their funds from any government business.

The figures upon calculation, suggest the man’s untaxed wealth has ballooned into hundreds of millions in a short space of time in the period since his appointment as a perm sec.

