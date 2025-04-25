“Too Many Lives Lost”: Police Call For Caution After 384 Easter, Independence Holiday Road Accidents

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe experienced a sharp rise in road traffic accidents during the 2025 Easter and Independence holidays, with authorities reporting 384 incidents—nearly 100 more than the 286 accidents recorded during the same period in 2024.

“Too many lives are still being lost on our roads,” police said in a statement released Tuesday, as they revealed this year’s toll.

Despite the increase in total accidents, fatal crashes slightly declined. Police confirmed that 21 fatal accidents occurred in 2025, down from 26 the previous year. “Twenty-four people lost their lives on the roads in 2025, down from 27 fatalities last year,” the statement read.

However, injuries surged, with 178 people hurt this year compared to 159 in 2024.

Authorities are urging motorists to prioritize road safety and caution. “We continue to appeal to drivers to exercise extreme care and responsibility, especially during holidays when traffic volumes are higher,” the police emphasized.

