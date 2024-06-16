Remembering Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabegwa’s Wife…

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Bulawayo, we gather to celebrate the life of Zodwa Dabengwa, the late wife of the renowned Zipra intelligence supremo, Dumiso Dabengwa.

This afternoon, at the memorial in Ntabazinduna, friends, family, politicians, and Africans have come together to honor Mama Zodwa Khumalo Dabengwa’s contributions to our nation.

She was a kind and soft-spoken individual who always offered wise advice to young people in politics.

We extend our solidarity and gratitude to the Dabengwa and Khumalo families for hosting us as we celebrate a life well lived.

We have to build on the legacy of those who have come before us and complete the unfinished business of the liberation struggle.

