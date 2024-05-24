Wicknell Jail Term for Employer Who Shot Own Worker

Shurugwi Employer Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Shooting Employee, Matching Fraudster Wicknell Chivayo’s Term

In a striking turn of events reminiscent of the judicial outcome faced by convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo, Tawanda Darangwa, a 41-year-old man from Shurugwi, has been sentenced to a net three years in prison after shooting his employee. The sentence handed down by Gweru Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure aligns with the duration that Chivayo previously spent behind bars, emphasizing a unique parallel in legal repercussions for vastly different crimes.

Darangwa, who faced charges of attempted murder for his violent conduct, was initially sentenced to five years. However, two of those years have been suspended on the condition of good behavior, effectively placing him in confinement for the same period as Chivayo. This comparison sheds light on the judicial system’s handling of crimes involving personal harm and financial deceit under similar punitive durations.

The incident, which occurred on September 22, 2021, at Gutsaruzhinji Cooperative in Shurugwi, involved Darangwa shooting his female employee, Marian Gwasarira, with a Pietro Berreta pistol, inflicting a shoulder wound. The motives behind Darangwa’s actions remain unclear, but the consequences have been decisively outlined by the court.

During the sentencing, Magistrate Maturure took into account several mitigating factors. He noted Darangwa’s intoxicated state at the time of the crime, which may have impaired his judgment, and his subsequent remorse. After the shooting, Darangwa not only transported Gwasarira to Gweru for medical treatment but also contributed $2,000 towards her medical bills—a gesture indicating repentance.

Nevertheless, the magistrate underscored the gravity of Darangwa’s offense, particularly highlighting the vulnerability of the victim. “What makes your crime more serious is that you used a weapon on a defenseless woman, especially since the victim was your employee,” Magistrate Maturure remarked, emphasizing the breach of trust inherent in employer-employee relationships.

This case not only brings to the fore the issue of workplace safety but also echoes the judicial system’s stance on personal accountability, as seen in Chivayo’s case. Both individuals have on their heads three years reflecting on their actions behind bars, serving as a cautionary tale for personal conduct, whether it involves financial malfeasance or direct physical harm.

Public Prosecutor Sibangani Thando Dube represented the state, advocating for justice for Gwasarira, while Darangwa’s defense was managed by Kwande Legal Practitioners. The outcome of this case sends a clear message about the consequences of harmful actions, paralleling the punishment previously seen in high-profile fraud cases.

